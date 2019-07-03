RYAN BRADLEY ROBINSON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ryan Bradley Robinson, 37, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born Feb. 20, 1982, in Robeson County to the late John Michael Robinson and Tammy Floyd.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, H.L. and Frances Robinson; and his maternal grandparents, Billy D. and Genevieve Floyd.

He is survived by his mother, Tammy Floyd, and a brother, Christopher Michael Robinson, both of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.