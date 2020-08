SACORIA N. HUNT

LUMBERTON — Ms. Sacoria Nahir Hunt, 27, of 921 Beam Road, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Kelvin Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.