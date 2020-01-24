SADIE DIAL FOUST

ROWLAND — Mrs. Sadie Dial Foust, 78, of 3507 Union School Road, was born Nov. 6, 1941, and departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Bernes and Mrs. Martha Dial; three brothers, Mr. Samuel Dial, Mr. Brunner Dial, and Mr. Calhoun Dial; and a sister, Ms. Macy Keyworth.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Preston Cemetery.

She is survived by a daughter, Ms. Charlotte Foust; three brothers, Mr. Andrew Dial, Mr. Bob Dial, and Mr. Ronnie Dial; two sisters, Ms. Lucia Dial, and Ms. Shelby Indyk; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Locklear and Son Funeral Home.