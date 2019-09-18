Samantha R. Livingston

Obituary
SAMANTHA R. LIVINGSTON

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Samantha R. Livingston, 46, of Independence, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 3, 2019, while on vacation in Las Vegas, Nev.

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 15, 1973.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Livingston of Independence, Mo.; daughter, Taylor Livingston of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; parents, DeWayne Williams of Eaton Rapids, Mich. and Mother Christine Owens of Ionia, Mich.; sister, Brandi Pruden of Eaton Rapids, Mich.; and in-laws, Ross and Jan Livingston of Clarksville, Mich.

A private service will be be held on Sept. 28, 2019, in St. Pauls.
Published in The Robesonian from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
