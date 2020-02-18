SAMMY LYNN BARTLEY

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Sammy Lynn Bartley, 24, of 302 Lewis St., Red Springs, was born Sept. 27, 1995.

Sammy departed this life on Feb. 15, 2020.

The funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke. Burial will follow in the New Jerusalem Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gene Harold Jacobs; and his paternal grandfather, Weldon Bartley.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother and father, Samantha and Jimmy Bartley; a sister, Sharanda Bartley; two daughters, Arianni Bartley and Aniya Floyd; a nephew, Shaylon Bartley, and a niece, Shayla Bartley; his fiance, Makayla Lowery of the home; and a special friend, Tomas Jones.