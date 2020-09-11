SAMUEL BYRON SHUMATE

HICKORY — Samuel Byron Shumate, 78, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born March 21, 1942, in Bristol, Virginia, to Scott H. and Ruby W. Shumate.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan S. Villiard.

Sam is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha A. Shumate; daughter, Sarah E. Shumate of Hickory; daughter, Susannah S., and son-in-law, Olin M. "Tripp" Whitener III, of Draper, Virginia; and grandchildren, Louise V. and Reid T. Whitener, of Draper.

Sam was a graduate of King College in Bristol, Tennessee, and Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. Prior to attending seminary, he worked as a social worker and History teacher in Grundy, Virginia. After seminary, he served as pastor of Centre and Smyrna Presbyterian Churches in Maxton, from 1970-1974; First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton, from 1974-1992; Williamsburg Presbyterian Church in Kingstree, South Carolina, from 1992-2003; and Oakdale Presbyterian Church in Clover, South Carolina, from 2003-2008.

Throughout his ministry, Sam strived to faithfully preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to genuinely love people. He was dearly loved and well-respected by many people in his congregations and in the communities where he lived. He had a special way of relating to people of all ages and all walks of life. As a family member recently said, "Sam had a way with words that gave comfort and wisdom to all who heard him."

Family was very important to Sam. He loved spending time with his immediate family and with his large extended family. He had done extensive genealogical research on his family, as well as his wife's, and enjoyed sharing what he knew with anyone who would listen. He had a deep appreciation for history and was like a walking textbook for Virginia history. He loved to read and collect books. Sam had an incredible memory and loved to tell stories of the past that would have you laughing one minute and crying the next. He was somewhat of a biblical scholar and could easily quote the Bible from memory. He was also quite humorous and appreciated good jokes and funny stories.

Sam was a former Rotarian and had served on library, hospital, college and retirement home boards through the years. He most recently served as a volunteer with Good Samaritan at First Presbyterian in Hickory.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Frye Medical Center, particularly Dr. Cox, for the tender care shown to Sam during the last week of his life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Good Samaritan Fund at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory, or Operation Fun, a 62-year old ministry that sends disadvantaged youth in Robeson County to church camp for a week, at First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton.

There will be a graveside service for family and close friends officiated by Olin M. Whitener, Jr. Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. at the family cemetery in Draper, Virginia. COVID guidelines will be followed.

A memorial service will be held in Hickory at a later date.