SAMUEL EDWARD THORNDYKE SR.LUMBERTON — Samuel Edward Thorndyke Sr., of Lumberton, born on May 2, 1926, passed away May 4, 2020. A native of Robeson County, Ed was the son of Joseph F. Thorndyke Sr. and Vivian Lamb Thorndyke. He was married to the late Ramona West Thorndyke, and they had three children. He retired from Carolina Power & Light/Progress Energy after 37 years of service in the fossil fuel and nuclear energy power generation divisions. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lumberton, served his country in the U.S. Navy, and was a past member of North State Game Club. His family would express his life as one of faith in the Lord and commitment to his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and grooming his beloved pond site. Mr. Thorndyke is survived by his children, Samuel Edward Thorndyke Jr. and wife, Leah, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Nancy Thorndyke Holley, of Southport, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Joseph Dixon Thorndyke and wife, Sandy, of Lumberton. Surviving siblings are brother, Luke Thorndyke of Lumberton; sisters, Lib Nye, Kellen Byrd, and Sheila Thorndyke, all of Lumberton, and Veila Nye of Fayetteville. He had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Lumberton, with Rev. Tim Little officiating. Those attending the service are requested to wear masks for the public health safety. Pallbearers are grandsons Matthew Holley, Ryan Holley, Weston Holley, Jonathan Thorndyke, Andrew Thorndyke and Reed Thorndyke. The family suggests that memorial contributions be submitted to either Alzheimer/Dementia research, First Baptist Church, Seventh and Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C. 28359, or a favorite charity. Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from May 8 to May 9, 2020.