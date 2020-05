Or Copy this URL to Share

JACOBS LUMBERTON — Samuel Jacobs Sr., 77, of 2220 Mt. Olive Church Road, died in his home on Thursday May 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens with Bishop Kenneth Locklear and Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



