SAMUEL JACOBSLUMBERTON — Mr. Samuel Jacobs was born May 19, 1942, in Robeson County, to the late Johnson Jacobs and Gaynell Chavis Jacobs. He transitioned to his eternal life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home in Saddletree, Lumberton. The graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Lumbee Memorial Gardens. In addition to lifelong work on family farms with his father, Mr. Jacobs was a former employee of Vel-Cord and Elkay Southern Corporation, where he retired in 2004. He was a deacon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and a longtime member of Saddletree Church of God. God created an angel on Earth to be a caregiver, helpmate and constant companion for Sam. He married Vonnie Godwin Oct. 5, 1962. Some of his hobbies were working in his yard, singing gospel hymns around the house, and watching his favorite TV westerns like "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza." His role as "grandpa" was one of his favorite joys. After retirement, "Sam and Vonnie" spent their retirement years traveling on many church bus trips, going to the South Carolina beaches, and traveling in his favorite white Ford Taurus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnson Jacobs and Gaynell Chavis Jacobs; his brother, Johnnie Jacobs; a sister, Jeannette J. Allen; special aunt, Betty "Money" McGirt; and beloved grandson, Deputy Sheriff Alexis Thunder Eagle Locklear. Sam is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Vonnie Godwin Jacobs; children, Gina Locklear and Samuel Jacobs Jr., of Lumberton, Jason A. Jacobs of Hampton, Virginia, and Timothy Jacobs (Stephanie) of Lumberton; nine grandchildren, Shalasha Deese (Shaun), Megan Locklear, Eliza Locklear, Elena Locklear, Alyssa Locklear, Aliyah Locklear, Bethany Jacobs, Brayden Jacobs, and Bailey Jacobs; nine great-grandchildren, Shane, Shayden, Jaen, Arnie, Samantha, Sage, Cody, Cidaira, and Adalyn; and his loving brothers and sisters, Doris J. Brooks, Sylvia J. Krajewski, Alice Scott, Jerry Jacobs, Gayle Brackett, Roger Jacobs, Nancy Blue, Mary Lonie Locklear, and Judy Jacobs Tuttle. The family extends special thanks to his health caregivers Tanya Chavis, Latasha Brown and Ms. Wanda (Community Health Care). A special thanks also to his sister-in-law and neighbor, Annie J. Jacobs; and nieces Danielle Brooks Locklear, Angela J. Locklear, Rodlin Jacobs Bell, and Alisia Scott Oxendine. Samuel was well-loved and well-respected by his family and many others who knew him throughout his life. He lived a faithful Christian life and has earned his reward. His legacy will live on and he will be missed, but never forgotten.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store