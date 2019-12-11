SAMUEL "DAVID" MCCORMICK

MAXTON — Samuel "David" McCormick, 43, of Maxton, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Samuel "David" McCormick, son of Jean Oxendine McCormick and the late Jimmy Ray McCormick Sr., was born Jan. 14, 1976, in Robeson County. He worked many years in the automotive industry, where he enjoyed his job in car sales. He loved playing his guitar, motorcycles and race cars. To his family, he will be remembered as a devoted son, loving father, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Lee of Laurinburg; mother, Jean Oxendine McCormick of Maxton; sister, Terri McCormick Howell of Wagram; brothers, Christopher Ryan McCormick of Laurinburg, and Jimmy Ray McCormick Jr. of Maxton; nieces and nephew, Crystal McCormick, Sydney Lee Howell, Kristin Grace Howell, Christopher "Ryan" McCormick, Jr., and Chrisleey Marie McCormick; uncle, Aubrey McCormick Sr.; aunts, Harriett M. Dozier, Sandra Faye Hunt, and Sammie Kaye Sweatt; along with many loving family and friends.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by P.J. Hunt. A private interment will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial donations to be given in David's memory to the Bipolar and Mental Health Research Foundation.

Services are entrusted to Richard Funeral Service.