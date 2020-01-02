SANDRA KAY "SISSY" MCNEILL

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Sandra Kay "Sissy" McNeill, 62, of Lumberton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 20, 1957.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leondas Oxendine and Willa Mae Sampson Oxendine; and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Oxendine.

She was married to Glenn McNeill on May 12, 1989, and he passed away in December 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her loving daughter, Glena Kay McNeill of the home; her son, Mickey Locklear of Hope Mills; four sisters, Betty Chavis (Chuck) and Norma Ann Hunt (Ike), all of Lumberton, and Martha Morgan and Liz Troxell, both of Kentucky; three brothers, Arthur Morgan of Kentucky, Ronnie Morgan (Vashtie), and Ernest Wayne Sampson (Joann), all of Lumberton; nieces, Willa Ann Locklear, Jennifer Locklear, Heather Woods, and Cindy Bell (Jerry); nephews, John William Locklear (Martha), Stuart McNeill (Mickey), and Steven McNeill; along with many other special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Praise and Worship Ministries, 9625 N.C. 71 North in Red Springs, with Bishop Ricky Deese and Asturn Bartch officiating. Burial will follow at Lumbee Memorial Gardens in Lumberton.

