SANDY AUTRY EVANS

MARIETTA — Mr. Sandy Autry Evans, 76, died March 11, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center after an illness.

A funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Bear Swamp Baptist Church with the burial to follow at Evans Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday morning at the church at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Evans was born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Robeson County, to the late B.N. and Elsie Evans. He was a member of Bear Swamp Baptist Church. He was also a long-time farmer in the Marietta community and received many accolades for farming.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Horace "Bud" Evans and Dallas Evans. His brother, Hoyt Evans of Greensboro, and sister, Mary Spivey of Lexington, S.C., survive him.

Mr. Evans leaves behind his wife, Linda Turner Evans. He also leaves behind his children, Nick (Leslie), Sean, and LeSan to carry on his legacy of hard work and dedication to the family farm; along with five loving grandchildren, Emilee, Thomas, Nichols, Lincoln, and Rylee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Waccamaw Boys & Girls Home, 400 Flemington Drive, Lake Waccamaw, N.C., 28450; or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md. 20852.