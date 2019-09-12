SANFORD "BILL" JACOBS

LUMBERTON – Mr. Sanford "Bill" Jacobs, 91, of 181 Ward St., Lumberton, entered into his heavenly home on Sept. 10, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

He is survived by his wife, Ila Jacobs; two sons, Billy D. Jacobs (Brenda), and Stevie D. Jacobs (Kim); five daughters, Elizabeth Chavis of Lexington, Rose Jacobs, Anita Jacobs, Gloria Hunt, and Subrina Hunt, all of Lumberton; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Benson Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Shelley Dial and Rev. Johnny Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton and other times at the home of his son, Stevie D., and Kim Jacobs, 93 Cozy Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.