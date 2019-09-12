Sanford "Bill" Jacobs

Guest Book
  • "Bro. Bill you will be greatly missed, your journey is..."
Service Information
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Benson Chapel Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

SANFORD "BILL" JACOBS

LUMBERTON – Mr. Sanford "Bill" Jacobs, 91, of 181 Ward St., Lumberton, entered into his heavenly home on Sept. 10, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

He is survived by his wife, Ila Jacobs; two sons, Billy D. Jacobs (Brenda), and Stevie D. Jacobs (Kim); five daughters, Elizabeth Chavis of Lexington, Rose Jacobs, Anita Jacobs, Gloria Hunt, and Subrina Hunt, all of Lumberton; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Benson Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Shelley Dial and Rev. Johnny Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton and other times at the home of his son, Stevie D., and Kim Jacobs, 93 Cozy Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.
Published in The Robesonian from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.