SARA DOCKERY HENRY WARD

LUMBERTON — Sara Dockery Henry Ward, of Lumberton, died Jan. 6, 2020.

She was born in Rockingham on Oct. 15, 1922, to the late Sara Lilly Dockery Henry and Ozmer Lucas Henry.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. D.E. Ward Jr.. to whom she was happily married for 73 years, and her two brothers, Ozmer Lucas Henry Jr., and Everett Lawrence Henry.

She is survived by her children Dem Ward, (Susan), David Ward (Libbie), and Sally Cochran (Bill); grandchildren, David Henry Ward, Ellen Ward, Annie Baldwin (Nathan), David Ward Jr. (Emily), John Ward (Annie), Sara Hyatt (Josh), and Alice Grove (Jacob); stepgrandchildren, Katie Langston, and Maggie Barton (Ed); great-grandchildren, Henry Grove, Jack Grove, Eliza Ward, Anna Ward, Luke Ward, Catherine Turner Ward, Caroline Baldwin, Davis Baldwin, and Daniel Hyatt; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Eve Langston, Liam Barton, and Emily Barton, all who affectionately called her "Honey."

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sara Henry of Lumberton; two nieces, Lucy Henry (Beth Kelly), Elizabeth Sides (Kevin); and their son, Matthew Sides.

Sara was a graduate of Salem College, where she was president of the Student Government. After graduation she stayed active and served as president of the Alumnae Association and as a trustee. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lumberton for over 80 years, where she was active on numerous committees, including director of WMU and president of Baptist Women, and she taught young children in Sunday School for many years.

In the community, she was a director of Friends of the Robeson County Library, a director of the Robeson County Museum of History and a member of the local committee of Wesley Pines Retirement Community. She also served as a Cub Scout den leader and a Girl Scout leader. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames and she enjoyed her volunteer work with historic preservation, at her church, at Salem College and in the community.

Additionally, for years she and D.E. delivered Meals on Wheels and enjoyed chatting with recipients. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, attending Wake Forest athletic events, reading, traveling, her book clubs and bridge clubs and beach trips with friends and family.

Her family is grateful to her doctors, nurses and the staff both at Glen Flora Assisted Living Facility and at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and is especially grateful to Ms. Lorie Ashworth for her wonderful care and friendship over the past six years.

There will be a family memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send a memorial, please consider Salem College, 601 South Church St., Winston-Salem, N.C., 27101, the Sara and D.E. Ward Student Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, 609 Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358, or the .

Arrangements are by Floyd's Mortuary.