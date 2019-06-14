LUMBERTON — Sara Everett Henry, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, June 13, 2019.

Sara was born Dec. 4, 1972, in Lumberton, and completed the Henry family with sisters, Lucy and Elizabeth. Sara's life wasn't always easy as she and her family navigated the complexities of Prader Willi Syndrome, but her life was always filled with love. Sara never met a stranger as she greeted everyone with a smile. She shared many hugs and voices of love with family and friends far and wide. Sara was always active in the activities of First Baptist Church, Lumberton, as she was involved in children's and youth activities growing up, and then as a volunteer with children's choir and other children's ministries. Sara was also actively involved with Southeastern Health as a volunteer. Sara loved bringing joy to the lives of others through the giving of gifts or her simple presence. She loved clothes and jewelry and bright colors.

Sara Everett's life on Earth may be finished but she will forever be remembered by her family and friends. Sara leaves behind her mother, Sara Oliver Henry of Lumberton; sister, Lucy Oliver Henry and wife, Beth Kelly, of Greenville; sister, Elizabeth Henry Sides and husband, Kevin Sides, and nephew, Matthew, of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; her aunt, Sara Henry Ward of Lumberton; uncle, Ozmer Lucas Henry of Asheville; aunt and uncle, Anne and Harvey Oliver of Fayetteville; and numerous cousins. She also leaves behind a multitude of friends but especially her dearest friend, Liz Oates Irthum of Irmo, S.C.

Sara spent the last years of her life at Woodhaven Nursing Home in Lumberton, and Pruitt Health Care in North Augusta, S.C. Her family is especially grateful for the care bestowed upon her these last 10 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to PWSA (Prader Willi Syndrome Association) at pwssausa.org or PWSA (US); 8588 Potter Park Drive, Suite 500, Sarasota Fla., 34238; or The Friends of Jesus Class, First Baptist Church, 606 N. Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Seventh and Walnut Street, Lumberton. The family asks for all to wear their brightest colors and especially bright jewelry. A bright light has been dimmed, but the spark of love will remain and we must continue to pass it on.