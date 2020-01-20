SARA LEE SCOTT HUGGINS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Sara Lee Scott Huggins, 95, Lumberton, passed away at her home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Sara Huggins was born Aug. 31, 1924, in Lumberton, the daughter of the late Douglas and Lula Scott. She was an active member of Raft Swamp Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Huggins; a daughter, Jean Huggins Rogers; a great-granddaughter, Cassandra Jade Wilkins; and four sisters, a brother, and two sons-in-law.

She is survived by her children Robert Gerald Huggins (Debbie) of Riesel, Texas, Sara Ann Rogers (Carl) of Orrum, Diane Ash of Lumberton, Roy Lee Huggins (Wanda) of Lumberton, and Faye Taylor (James) of McDonald. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary and Crematory, 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mark Hall officiating. Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

Memorials may be made to Raft Swamp Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1314, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

