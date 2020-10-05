1/1
SARAH BALDWIN KAUKOLA
SARAH BALDWIN KAUKOLA

WHITEVILLE — Mrs. Sarah Baldwin Kaukola, 80, of Whiteville, passed on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Bladen County, the daughter of the late James Blackburn and Louise Smith Blackburn.

Her funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Antioch Baptist Church, 5089 Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, by Rev. Mark Meadows and Rev. Blake Dodd. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Peacock's Columbus Memorial Park.

She was formerly married to the late Carlton E. Baldwin; and also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James H. Blackburn; a sister, Elizabeth Grey Priest; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Canady.

Known to all as "GaGa", she is survived by her husband, John Ervin Kaukola Sr.; children, Sarah Catherine Bell and husband, Robert, of Whiteville, Amy Baldwin Bailey and husband, Samuel, of Whiteville, Victoria Ann Baldwin of Whiteville, John Ervin Kaukola Jr. and wife, Amanda, Marty Brian Kaukola and wife, Tonya, and Aimee Kaukola Phillips and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Landon Bailey, Addie Bailey, Grayson Bell, John Ervin Kaukola III and wife, Jessica, Caleb Kaukola, Sarah Kaukola, Tomi Nicole Kaukola, Blake Phillips, Carson Phillips, and Danielle Phillips; great-granddaughter, Sadie Kaukola; two brothers, Willie L. Blackburn and wife, Marie, of Whiteville, and Winford Allen Blackburn and wife, Nancy, of Athens, Georgia; and several special nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund, 5089 Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.peacockfuneralhome.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
1227 Madison
Whiteville, NC 28472
910-642-4141
