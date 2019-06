SARAH E. EASTERLING

HIGH POINT — Sarah E. Easterling, of High Point, N.C., passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at New Holly United Methodist Church, Dillon, S.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The viewing and visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019. The Easterling family will receive friends at the home of 6620 Fairley Road, Maxton.

Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Laurinburg.