SARAH FRANCES WILKINS POPE

ROCKY MOUNT — Mrs. Sarah Frances Wilkins Pope, 45, of Rocky Mount, N.C., passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton, N.C.

She was born in Robeson County on Oct. 13, 1973, to the late Burnis Lee Wilkins Sr. and the late Virginia Baker Wilkins. She was a nursing instructor at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount.

She is survived by her husband, John Henry Pope of the home; two daughters, Tiffany Pope of the home and Amber Caballero and husband Hector of Rocky Mount, N.C.; two grandchildren, Corey John Caballero and Anthony Jacob Caballero; a brother, Burnis Lee Wilkins Jr. and wife Jamie of Lumberton, N.C.; and a sister, Lori Ann Wilkins of Lumberton, N.C.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel, 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Eric Lee Wilkins and Chaplain Jimmy Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lumberton Rescue & EMS Inc., P.O. Box 166, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.