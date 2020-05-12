O WHAT GREAT TIMES JO ANN AND I HAD WITH SCOTT AND SALLY AT OCEAN ISLE BEACH. THEY WERE SO NICE TO OUR CHILDREN.
GOODS TIMES WITH SCOTT ON THE HAM RADIO.
SARAH GRACE "SALLY" BRITT SCOTTLUMBERTON — Sarah Grace "Sally" Britt Scott died peacefully on May 8, 2020, after 90 joyful years bringing laughter, learning and love into the lives of others. Sally was born July 17, 1929, to Nora Elizabeth Parker Britt and Clem Gladstone Britt in Robeson County. She grew up in Purvis with her beloved brother, Bill, and extended family. After graduation from Rowland High School, she attended first Pfeiffer, then Catawba College, earning her BA in Social Studies. She also received a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling at Appalachian State. She began her 45-year teaching career in Tabor City, but transferred to Smith's School in Lumberton, where she taught seventh-graders for the next 14 years. In 1966, Sally accepted a position in Fayetteville with the Army Schools at Fort Bragg, where she taught Social Studies and later served as a guidance counselor. During that time, she testified before a Congressional Committee about the importance of Section Six Schools for military families and communities, and was interviewed on CNN about children's reactions to parental deployments to Iraq. On Christmas Eve 1952, Sarah married Jesse Julius Scott Jr., and for the next 40 years, they enjoyed summers at Ocean Isle, travel, diverse hobbies and entertaining family and friends until his death in 1993. After retirement, Sally became more active in the Lumberton community, serving in the DAR, UDC and Lumbee Study Club, among others. She was an avid bridge player, eternal student, art enthusiast, amateur genealogist, passionate adventurer, faithful friend, caring neighbor and bright shining light in the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by her nieces, Bronwyn Britt Springer, Elizabeth Scott Weingarten, and Nancy Scott; sister-in-law, Grace Scott; nephews, Jeffrey Britt, and James Britt; grandnieces and nephews; cousins, Earline Cranfill, and Sharon Caudill; colleagues; legions of former students; and many dear friends, first among them Mary Young McDougal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Rowland Methodist Church or the charity of one's choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Robesonian from May 12 to May 13, 2020.