Sarah Grace Britt "Sally" Scott
1929 - 2020
SARAH GRACE "SALLY" BRITT SCOTTLUMBERTON — Sarah Grace "Sally" Britt Scott died peacefully on May 8, 2020, after 90 joyful years bringing laughter, learning and love into the lives of others. Sally was born July 17, 1929, to Nora Elizabeth Parker Britt and Clem Gladstone Britt in Robeson County. She grew up in Purvis with her beloved brother, Bill, and extended family. After graduation from Rowland High School, she attended first Pfeiffer, then Catawba College, earning her BA in Social Studies. She also received a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling at Appalachian State. She began her 45-year teaching career in Tabor City, but transferred to Smith's School in Lumberton, where she taught seventh-graders for the next 14 years. In 1966, Sally accepted a position in Fayetteville with the Army Schools at Fort Bragg, where she taught Social Studies and later served as a guidance counselor. During that time, she testified before a Congressional Committee about the importance of Section Six Schools for military families and communities, and was interviewed on CNN about children's reactions to parental deployments to Iraq. On Christmas Eve 1952, Sarah married Jesse Julius Scott Jr., and for the next 40 years, they enjoyed summers at Ocean Isle, travel, diverse hobbies and entertaining family and friends until his death in 1993. After retirement, Sally became more active in the Lumberton community, serving in the DAR, UDC and Lumbee Study Club, among others. She was an avid bridge player, eternal student, art enthusiast, amateur genealogist, passionate adventurer, faithful friend, caring neighbor and bright shining light in the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by her nieces, Bronwyn Britt Springer, Elizabeth Scott Weingarten, and Nancy Scott; sister-in-law, Grace Scott; nephews, Jeffrey Britt, and James Britt; grandnieces and nephews; cousins, Earline Cranfill, and Sharon Caudill; colleagues; legions of former students; and many dear friends, first among them Mary Young McDougal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Rowland Methodist Church or the charity of one's choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Robesonian from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
8 entries
May 12, 2020
O WHAT GREAT TIMES JO ANN AND I HAD WITH SCOTT AND SALLY AT OCEAN ISLE BEACH. THEY WERE SO NICE TO OUR CHILDREN.
GOODS TIMES WITH SCOTT ON THE HAM RADIO.
BRYANT HOLMES
May 11, 2020
Sally was a wonderful and sweet person.
Ted and Sharon Hudler
Friend
May 11, 2020
Praying that Gods caring comforting presence will surround the family and friends of Ms. Sarah Scott. May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you at this time.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
May 10, 2020
Bronwyn, its with sadness that I read this today. I road by her home Friday and said a little prayer. I am grateful for making Sarah my friend. I will keep you all in my heart and prayers during this time. Please be safe.

Annette Hilburn
Friend
May 10, 2020
It is with great sadness to hear of Mrs. Scott passing, however, with a gladness she lived for a long and satisfying life leaving her "mark" where ever she went and served. I am proud to have been a student of her's at Smith's School, and appreciate her apt ability to teach us values, experience her classroom demeanor, recognize each day's end, we had learned something new. Rest in Peace Ms. Sally. Thank you for helping shape many, many, lives, including mine.
Curtis West
Student
May 10, 2020
She will truly be missed. Very special lady.
Mary Morris
Friend
May 9, 2020
I worked with Sally at Irwin Middle School for many years. She was well respected by her friends and co-workers at Fort Bragg Schools. My life was greatly enriched by her presence and her guidance. She was, and always will be, a beacon of light in the lives of those she left behind.
Mattie Sturgies
Friend
May 9, 2020
Mrs. Scott (Sal) was my "Friend", the most loving and caring person to all who knew her! We could call each other any time of the day or night as needed. A woman of a wisdom and knowledge who always directed me in the right way. She loved my children, Robert, Rodney and Alicia and thought that my granddaughter Amina, was so beautiful and special! I will forever remember her "happy" smile, her laughter, and her love that she had for other people. She lived a good life and she is resting in her heavenly home with our Father, God Almighty!

I will miss you Sal, love forever!

Mary







1
Mary Young-McDougal
Friend
