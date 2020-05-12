Mrs. Scott (Sal) was my "Friend", the most loving and caring person to all who knew her! We could call each other any time of the day or night as needed. A woman of a wisdom and knowledge who always directed me in the right way. She loved my children, Robert, Rodney and Alicia and thought that my granddaughter Amina, was so beautiful and special! I will forever remember her "happy" smile, her laughter, and her love that she had for other people. She lived a good life and she is resting in her heavenly home with our Father, God Almighty!



I will miss you Sal, love forever!



Mary















Mary Young-McDougal

Friend