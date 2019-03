SARAH L. PAGE

ROWLAND — Mrs. Sarah L. Page, 70, of Rowland, passed on Saturday at Southeastern Health in Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Family of God Cemetery, Canal Street in Rowland. Rev. Young will officiate.

