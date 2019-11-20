SARAH MARGARET JUSTICE

FAYETTEVILLE — Ms. Sarah Margaret Justice, 58, of Fayetteville, formerly of Rowland, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville.

Eulogistic services in memory of Ms. Justice are scheduled for Saturday at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church in Rowland, beginning at 1 p.m. The Rev. Sam McCormick will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rowland. The family will receive other relatives and friends for a public visitation on Friday between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m. at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg.

Those left to cherish her memories as well as honor her legacy are her mother, Margaret Lewis of Rowland; two daughters, April Henderson of Fayetteville, and Sha'nirah Justice of Raeford; four brothers, Cedric Lewis of Winston-Salem, Derrick Lewis of Fayetteville, Charles Justice of Durham, and Stanley Justice Jr. of Durham; four sisters, Bessie Lewis of Spring Lake, Angela Lewis of Rowland, Vanessa Bullard of Rowland, and Helena L. Henry of Greensboro.