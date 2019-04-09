SARAH SCHOLAR LAMBERT

LAURINBURG — Sarah Sholar Lambert, 91, of Laurinburg, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The funeral services to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park.

Sarah was born May 5, 1927, in Bladen County, the youngest of 10 children, to the late Robert Lee Sholar and Nora Baxley Sholar. She was the loving wife to the late Thurman James "Jim" Lambert, who preceded her in death in 2004. She retired after many years of service as a directory assistant operator with Bellsouth. She was a faithful member of the former New Gate Community Church in Lumberton, where she served in many aspects with the church. Sarah enjoyed bird watching with a special passion for the cardinals. Her greatest joy was caring for her family and she will be cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Sarah leaves behind her daughters, Robin Walker and husband, Henry, of Alamogordo, N.M., Kim Denison and husband, Mike, of Laurinburg, and Jymmi Glynn Weiss and husband, Dan, of Greensboro. She's a grandmother of five, great-grandmother of six, and an aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be given to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, N.C., 28353.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.