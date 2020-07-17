SHARON LOUISE EMANUEL

PEMBROKE — Ms. Sharon Louise Emanuel, 60, of 434 H. Locklear Road, Pembroke, N.C., was born on Nov. 28, 1959, to Mr. John Carlie Emanuel and Mrs. Aree Chavis Emanuel and departed this life on July 17, 2020.

Sharon is preceded in death by her father, John Carlie Emanuel; her mother, Aree Chavis Locklear; and two brothers, Harold Emanuel and TC Emanuel.

Sharon was educated in the public schools of Scotland County. She later earned certifications as a nursing assistant, EMT and paramedic. She was employed for many years as a nursing assistant at Robeson Health Care Corporation and Robeson County Emergency Medical Services as a paramedic. She was also a sergeant with the Pembroke City Fire Department First Responders Unit, and served in a dual role as firefighter.

Sharon was always full of life and lived life to its fullest. She never met a stranger.

She leaves to mourn her passing one son, Michael D. Emanuel (Cathay), of Pembroke, N.C.; a brother, Tommie Carl Emanuel, Pembroke; two sisters, Carolyn Emanuel-McClain (Harold), Santee, S.C., and Robin Emanuel (Vernon), Pembroke; a nephew, TC Emanuel Jr., of the home; a special niece, Takiyah Dial; and a host of nieces and nephews throughout the greater Pembroke area.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Youth of Christ Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.