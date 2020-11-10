1/1
Sheila Ann (Brewer) Watts
SHEILA ANN BREWER WATTS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Sheila Ann Brewer Watts, of 150 Littlefield Acres Loop Road, Lumberton, was born on Aug. 11, 1956, and transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Nov. 7, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.

Mrs. Watts was the daughter of the late Howard "Pete" and Savannah "Mamie" Brewer. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Ray Bell; sister, Linda Rushing; niece, "daughter" Felicia Ivey; and a nephew, Demetrius Locklear.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Mr. Neil Watts of the home; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Mary Ellen Watts of Lumberton; a daughter, Lee Brown of Wallace; two sons, Patrick and his wife, Melissa Brewer, of Elm City, and Korie Brewer of the home; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her adopted son, John Rodwell of the home; an adopted daughter, Emily and her husband, Tommy Henderson, of Lumberton; a sister, Janet and her husband, M.H. Hunt, of Fairmont; and three brothers, Daniel Ray and his wife, Theresa Brewer, of Lumberton, Randy and his wife, Deborah Brewer, of Lumberton, and Timmy Bell of Lumberton.

Mrs. Watts was a woman loved, respected and cherished by all that knew and met her. She loved God and her family. When you saw her, she always had a smile on her face. She never met a stranger. She was kindhearted and the rock that held the family together.

She was a faithful active member of Morning Star Community Church. No matter who you were, she greeted you with a hug, a smile and the warmest welcome. She was active in the Adult Sunday School Class and later became the Nursery Sunday school teacher. She loved "her" babies. She was a woman that could never say "no." She loved her church, working in the yard and spending time with her family!

The funeral services will be held on Sunday in Morning Star Community Church, Lumberton at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morning Star Community Church.

Boles Biggs Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
