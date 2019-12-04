SHEILA LAWSON COVINGTON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Sheila Lawson Covington, 62, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

She was born in Robeson County, on July 2, 1957. She was a legal secretary for the county for many years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Grady Lemuel Lawson.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Lawson McCray of Lumberton; her husband, Hubert L. Covington of the home; two sons, Kyle Covington and wife, Nicole, and Chad Covington, all of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Noah Covington, Liam Covington, Talan Covington, and Asher Covington; four sisters, Kathy Lawson of Lumberton, Beth McClure of Murphy, Debbie Howell and husband, Rich, of Lumberton, and Lisa Geesaman of Hendersonville, Tennessee; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 3140 Princeton St. in Lumberton.

A private service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.