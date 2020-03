SHELBY STRICKLAND

LUMBERTON — Ms. Shelby J. Strickland, 77, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Pevia officiating. Burial will follow in Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at Smyrna Baptist Church, 8003 N.C. 211 East, Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.