  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Linda Seals
  • "I am so sorry about you'll mother. Uncle Sandy nd aunt..."
    - Brenda Craycraft
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Carolyn and Jerry Maughn
  • "Our prayers are with you all! We love you! Craïg and..."
    - Jean Shaw
Service Information
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC
28358
(910)-738-8144
SHELBY JEAN BULLARD BODIFORD

LENOIR — Mrs. Shelby Jean Bullard Bodiford, 81, of Lenoir, formerly of Lumberton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Robeson County on March 18, 1939, to the late Sandy Bullard and the late Helen Branch Bullard.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Allen Bodiford.

She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly B. Farthing (David) of Lenoir, Tabatha B. Bullard of Red Springs, and Connie B. Britt of Lumberton: nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Bullard (Hattie) of Tarboro, and Archie Bullard (Susan) of Red Springs; and two sisters, Janice Bryan (Donald) of Boiling Springs, and Carolyn Strickland (Jimmy) of Lumberton.

A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton with Dr. Rev. Kelly Bullard officiating.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, a memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Lumberton Baptist Church, 2320 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
