SHERRY ANITA JONES THOMAS

MAXTON — Sherry Anita Jones Thomas, 56, of 1945 Red Hill Road, Maxton, was born in Dillon, S.C. on Oct. 20, 1962, to Louise Jones, Pembroke and Frederick Jones, Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke. Burial will follow in the Alloway Cemetery.

She gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Austin Chadwick Hunt.

She left to cherish her memories her companion, Victor Lowry; her loving daughters, Skylar Paige Thomas (Johnny), Laurinburg, and Alexis Victoria Lowry (Millard), Maxton; a granddaughter, Skarlett Anita Strickland (Poppins); sisters, Tammy Jones, Fredia Jacobs, and Sonya Lowry (Ricky), all of Pembroke, and Teresa Locklear, Florida; nephews and nieces, Kendrick, Jamie, Kayla, Jimmie (Jim Bob), Deidre Chelsey, Joshua, Sarah, Justin, Tre, Marsha, and Isaiah. She also leaves behind some special loved ones, Cornelia Lowry, Valerie Swett, and Steve Thomas.

The family will receive friends prior to funeral services from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.