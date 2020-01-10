SHIRLENE HUNT

FAIRMONT — Dr. Shirlene Hunt, 63, of Fairmont, was born Aug. 27, 1956, and completed her life's journey Jan. 9, 2020.

Dr. Hunt was the loving daughter of the late James Sanford Hunt and the late Patricia Clark Hunt.

Dr. Hunt was a 1974 graduate of Fairmont High School. She received her undergraduate from Wake Forest University, and her Master of Science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She then attended East Carolina Medical School, where she received her Doctor of Medicine Degree. From there she graduated from the University of Virginia School of Internal Medicine. Dr. Hunt also practiced medicine for 20 years in Memphis, Tennessee, and then returned home and continued her practice working for Bladen Medical in Elizabethtown. Dr. Hunt also served in the United States Navy.

In addition to her parents, Dr. Hunt was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Budd and Callie Hunt; her maternal grandparents, Carl and Florence Carter Clark; four maternal aunts, Annie Lou Hunt, Cordia Val Jones, Aulitha Jacobs and Janice Davis; two maternal uncles, Adnel Clark and Carlton Clark; two paternal uncles, Sam Hunt, and Kelmer Hunt; three paternal aunts, Keeiver Mae (Dink) Hunt, Docia Lee Oxendine, and Mary Frances Hammonds.

Dr. Hunt leaves to cherish her memories three maternal aunts, Gladys Kerns of Fairmont, Clementine (Tina) Bartley of Fayetteville, and Ruth Schumacher of Palmer, Alaska; two special cousins who visited her often, Jackie Kerns, and Ann McGirt, both of Fairmont; a special friend, Samuel Allen Blanks of Lake Waccamaw; four special caregivers, Melissa Ellerby, and Dollie Ann Hunt, both of Fairmont, Janice Hill of Lumberton, and Debbie Hunt of Pembroke; and a new puppy, Maggie.

A celebration of her life will be held Monday 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery following the service.