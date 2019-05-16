SHIRLEY DIANE FRESQEUZ

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Shirley Diane Fresquez, 66, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Greenbrier Retirement Assisted Living.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Evers Family Cemetery on McPhail Road Lumberton.

The visitation will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

She was born Oct. 31, 1952, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry Bullard Sr. and Margie Evers Bullard; her husband, Samuel Paul Fresquez III; and two sisters, Gloria Rose Inman and Virginia Carol Locklear.

She is survived by two sons, Samuel Paul Fresques IV and wife Jamie, both of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Larry Hayes of Rock Fish; a daughter, Joan Tew and husband Max of White Lake; a brother, James Henry Bullar Jr. and wife Daphene of Pembroke; two sisters, Cathline Chance of Knoxville, Tenn., and Angie Hunt and husband Robert of Lumberton; five grandchildren, Samuel Paul Fresquez V., David Jameson Fresquez, Darrell Ray Coble, Johnathan Coble and Mary Beth Coble; a great-grandchild, Tristian Coble; and a host of family and friends.

