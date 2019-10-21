SHIRLEY DOWLESS MEARES

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Shirley Dowless Meares, 83, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Woodhaven Nursing Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Bladen County on March 11, 1936, to the late Thomas Dowless and the late Annie Bell Thompson Dowless.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Lacy Meares; a sister, Annie Mae McLean; and two grandchildren, Robin Meares and Jimmy Lee.

She is survived by three daughters, Vickie Dowless, Shirlene Fields (Glenn), and Carolyn Mercer (Randy), all of Lumberton; five grandchildren, Angela Lee Prevatte, P.J. Meares, Cory Mercer, Cody Mercer, Michelle Davis, and Brittany Smith; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Raven Prevatte, Gemma Noelle Prevatte, and Rylee Burnett; and three sisters, Hazel Neal, Joann Meares, and Barbara Britt.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Singletary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4061 Singletary Church Road in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Singletary Baptist Church, 4061 Singletary Church Road, Lumberton, N.C.. 28358.