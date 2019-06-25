PEMBROKE — Mrs. Shirley Faye Hunt, 82, was born on Oct. 23, 1936, in Robeson County, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Pearlie and Margert Oxendine.

Jesus called her home on June, 22, 2019, after an extended illness.

"Mama" was preceded in death by a brother, Mr. Archie (Ted) Oxendine; two sisters, Ms. Kate Locklear, and Ms. Pansy Lowery; and a great-grandchild, Tamara Sue Bullard.

"Mama" worked in textiles at several local sewing companies before being forced into medical retirement in 1993.

"Mama" was an extraordinary woman who loved her children and grandchildren. Her favorite past time was watching "Gun Smoke" and talking on the phone. In life, our "Mama" enjoyed a strong sense of humor that caused others to come from far and wide to sit and laugh with her. She loved people and loved life even more. She met numerous people in her daughter's dress shop over many years. "Mama" loved cooking and she felt that part of her life's mission was to visit the sick.

She will be cherished forever in the hearts of her children; June Marie and Timothy (Sie) Hunt of the home, Daphene (James) Bullard and Linda Hunt, both of Pembroke.

She leaves to cherish her memory five grandchildren, Mr. James Elliot (Kammala) Bullard, Mr. James Timothy (Cheryl) Bullard, Ms. Kristian (Bobby) Bullard and Ms. Krestanya Delores Hunt; 10 great-grandchildren; Shalane Jade Hunt, Judy (Alex) Dial, Eliana, Nicholas, Ethan, Kamryn, Madlyn Ann, Mason, Frankie, James and Bristol Lynn; a great-great-grandchild, Alex Dial Jr. (AJ); three brothers, Mr. Ronald Oxendine of Red Springs, Mr. Arnold (Magenell) Oxendine of Lumberton, and Mr. John T. (Barbara) Oxendine of Pembroke; two sisters, Mrs. Canvas (Sanford) Hunt of Pembroke and Ms. Vera Deese of Lumberton; a special sister-in-law Annie (Gary) Thomas; special aunts Mrs. Eva (Listen) Dial and Mrs. Polly (Lawrence) Deese of Maxton.

The family wishes to thank her personal caretakers, Mrs. Nena (Michael Dale) Cummings and Jonie Renee Locklear; a beloved cousin, Aleane Jacobs; hospice nurse, Krissy Hardison; and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at St. Anna Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Thompson's Funeral Home.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.