SHIRLEY HUNT BARTLEY

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Shirley Hunt Bartley, 84, of 13 Plank Wood Drive, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Franklin Bartley officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.