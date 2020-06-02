SHIRLEY PREVATTE LEECHADBOURN — Shirley Prevatte Lee, 69, of the Beaverdam Community in Chadbourn, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Shirley was born on Dec. 16, 1950, in Orrum, to the late Howard James and Annie Mae Jernigan Prevatte. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Ray Prevatte Sr. A memorial service will be announced soon by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her companion of 22 years, McArthur Duncan of the home; daughter, Tina Michelle Parker of Lumberton; granddaughter, Kristen M. Pittman of Lumberton; siblings, James Junior Prevatte of Evergreen, Sue P. Nance of Evergreen, and Polly Prevatte of Whiteville; companion's children, Charles Duncan and wife, Shonda, and Lil Mac Duncan and wife, Misty; and companions grandchildren, Randon Duncan, Michelle Duncan, Madison Duncan and Matthew Duncan. A service of Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.



