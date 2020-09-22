1/1
SHIRLEY LYNN MCNEILL
SHIRLEY LYNN MCNEILL

SHANNON — Mrs. Shirley Lynn McNeill, 66, of Shannon, departed this life on Sept. 19, 2020, while surrounded by a host of family and loved ones.

She was born on July 20, 1954, to the late Henry Lowery and Gladys Hall Locklear. She lived her life as a faithful wife, mother and grandmother.

She leaves her memories and legacy with her husband of 49 years, John Lynn McNeill; three daughters, Kimbley McNeill-Hunt (Christopher), Gina McNeill Bullard (Earl), and Selena McNeill (Johnny); a special son, Brett Locklear; seven grandchildren, Jonathan (Adrianna), Sandy (Kayla), Henry, Kelsey (Kirkland), Devan, Kiara, and Calen, and a special grandson, Kalem Hunt; and four great-grandchildren, Kadynce, Harper, Eli and Kaiden. She will also be remembered by her five siblings, Brenda Thomas (David), Paulette McNeill (Jerry), Claudette Wilkins (William), Susan McNeill (Charles), and Mickey Lowery (Candace).

Mrs. Shirley McNeill will also be remembered and continuously loved by a multitude of family and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Independent Baptist Church, with Rev. Jerry McNeill, Rev. Gary Locklear and Rev. Jimmy Locklear officiating. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum at Riverside Independent Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Independent Baptist Church, prior to the funeral.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
