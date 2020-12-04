SHIRLEY MAE REVELS LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Shirley Mae Revels Locklear, 76, of 6746 N. Chicken Road, Lumberton, was born on April 5, 1944, and departed this earthly life on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home in Lumberton.

Ms. Locklear's last wish was to live her remaining days surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Locklear was proceeded in death by her former husband, Jimmy Locklear; her parents, Lillie Mae Bullard and Roscoe Emanuel; and a sister, Peggie Emanuel.

Ms. Locklear leaves two children to cherish her lifelong memories and service to others, Felicia Ann Hunt of Lumberton, and James Kelvin Locklear and wife, Bobbie Jo, of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Michael Cody Hunt and wife, Andrea, of Holly Springs, Hunter Locklear and Jordan Locklear of Lumberton, and Chris Oxendine of Utah; five great-grandchildren, Makya, Corbin, Adilyn, Anna and Harper Hunt, all of Holly Springs; three sisters, Jeanette Lucas of East Islip, New York, Ruby Hammonds of Lumberton, and Connie Chavis of Lumberton; two brothers, Roscoe Arnold Emanuel and wife, Jamie, of Clinton, and Tommy Bullard Jr. and wife, Ellen (a very loving caretaker), of Lumberton; and two special brothers-in-law, Glenn Hammonds of Lumberton, and Herman Chavis of White Lake. Ms. Locklear also leaves a host of loving nieces and nephews, one of which was a very special caretaker, Ms. Janice Muller Tasker of Pickens, South Carolina.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Rock Church of God, with Rev. Dr. Michael Cummings, Rev. Davey Locklear, Rev. Jimmy Hammonds, Rev. Roscoe Arnold Emanuel and Rev. Roscoe Arnold Emanuel Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Hill Church Cemetery.