1/1
SHIRLEY MAE REVELS LOCKLEAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHIRLEY MAE REVELS LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Shirley Mae Revels Locklear, 76, of 6746 N. Chicken Road, Lumberton, was born on April 5, 1944, and departed this earthly life on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home in Lumberton.

Ms. Locklear's last wish was to live her remaining days surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Locklear was proceeded in death by her former husband, Jimmy Locklear; her parents, Lillie Mae Bullard and Roscoe Emanuel; and a sister, Peggie Emanuel.

Ms. Locklear leaves two children to cherish her lifelong memories and service to others, Felicia Ann Hunt of Lumberton, and James Kelvin Locklear and wife, Bobbie Jo, of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Michael Cody Hunt and wife, Andrea, of Holly Springs, Hunter Locklear and Jordan Locklear of Lumberton, and Chris Oxendine of Utah; five great-grandchildren, Makya, Corbin, Adilyn, Anna and Harper Hunt, all of Holly Springs; three sisters, Jeanette Lucas of East Islip, New York, Ruby Hammonds of Lumberton, and Connie Chavis of Lumberton; two brothers, Roscoe Arnold Emanuel and wife, Jamie, of Clinton, and Tommy Bullard Jr. and wife, Ellen (a very loving caretaker), of Lumberton; and two special brothers-in-law, Glenn Hammonds of Lumberton, and Herman Chavis of White Lake. Ms. Locklear also leaves a host of loving nieces and nephews, one of which was a very special caretaker, Ms. Janice Muller Tasker of Pickens, South Carolina.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Rock Church of God, with Rev. Dr. Michael Cummings, Rev. Davey Locklear, Rev. Jimmy Hammonds, Rev. Roscoe Arnold Emanuel and Rev. Roscoe Arnold Emanuel Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Hill Church Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved