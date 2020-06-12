SIDNEY A. LOCKS JR.

GREENVILLE — Rev. Dr. Sidney A. Locks Jr., 71, passed recently in Greenville, N.C.

He was a former pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Lumberton and a native of Opelousas, Louisiana. He received his B.A. degree in Religion and Philosophy from Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, in 1972, and the Master's of Divinity from Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1975. Rev. Locks was ordained into the gospel ministry at Wheat Street Baptist Church in 1972. He was the pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Lumberton, 1975-1989, and pastor of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, 1989-2012. He served in the N.C. House of Representatives, 1982-1990. He was chairman of the General Baptist State Convention Political Action Committee, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, past president of Pitt County Black Ministers Conference, and member of the Advisory Board First Citizens Bank.

Rev. Locks came to North Carolina by way of employment at the historic Sandy Grove Baptist Church in 1975. He was hired by the joint board of the church one summer evening in June, and was escorted back to the church parking lot by Angus Thompson Sr., Douglas McMillan Sr., T.L. Gerald, Boyce Sanders, and Douglas McMillan Jr. who wished him well as he drove back to Atlanta in a small yellow Fiat to be in class the next morning at the Interdenominational Theological Center, where he was completing his studies for the Master's of Divinity degree.

Shortly after his arrival with his wife, Carol Locks, of Pontiac, Michigan, in Robeson County, he met and established a bond with the late Dr. Joy Johnson, pastor of First Baptist Church in Fairmont, who guided and mentored him through ministry and the political arena. The Lacy family of Bladenboro and Angus Thompson, Jr., both having ties to Atlanta, Georgia, quickly enabled him to establish himself across Robeson County and Southeastern North Carolina.

Rev. Locks welcomed the late Dr. Cornelius Henderson of Ben Hill United Methodist Church and his choir from Atlanta, Georgia, to Sandy Grove in 1979 as he performed the eulogy for the late Susan McMillan, music teacher for the Atlanta School System. Rev. Locks worked actively with the Lumber River Baptist Association, Lott Carey Foreign Mission, Progressive and National Baptist Convention, and the General Baptist State Convention of N.C.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Koinonia Christian Center Church, 1405 Greenville Blvd., Greenville, N.C. For additional information, call McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.