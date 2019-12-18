SOLOMONA JAMES OLO

FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Solomona James Olo, aka "Troop," was born in Anniston, Alabama, on July 10, 1987.

Troop transitioned to his heavenly home on Dec. 10, 2019.

Troop is preceded in death by his father, Solomona Foloifo Olo; and both grandfathers, James Sanford Stewart and Olo Foloifo.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Samora Janae Olo (mother Sherike' McNeil) of Fayetteville; his mother, Elizabeth Faye Olo of Fayetteville; two sisters, Victoria Olo of Charlotte, and Dena Kaye Olo of Greenville; grandmother, Retha Stewart of Lumberton; a host of aunts, Barbara Stewart, Abby Locklear, Tifa Sitagata, Nau Foloifo, and Vina Lagitao; and a host of uncles, Terry Stewart, Buddy Stewart, Sione Olo, Stoa Aasa, Mouesi Foloifo and Lee Sitagata. He leaves behind special cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

The visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Divine Empowerment International, 2569 Owens Drive, Fayetteville N.C., 28306.

The celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at Divine Empowerment International with Pastor Kevin Robinson officiating.

Burial will follow in New Point Baptist Church Cemetery, 3410 Martin Luther King Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, N.C. 28304. Online condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.