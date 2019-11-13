SONJA FAYE HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Sonja Faye Hunt, 71, of 3076 Westminster Road, Lumberton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on Sept. 11, 1948, to the late Bowman Hunt and Louberta Oxendine Hunt (Mother).

She was preceded in death by her parents. Sonja is survived by her husband, Jerry Hunt "Ponkey;" three sons, Ron Hunt, Kalem Hunt and wife, Teresa, and Elton Courtney Hunt; special friend, Jessica Cummings; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Kelsey, Sydney, Breinen, Austin, Jazmine, Andrea, and Maddox; six great-grandchildren; eight brothers, Kendell, James K., Elton B., Eugene, Garry, Mitchell, Jimmy, and Dorsey; and many other family and friends.

Sonja had a vivacious spirit and will be remembered for her generosity, kindness and good-humored nature. She will be forever loved, forever missed and forever remembered.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at New Bethel Holiness Methodist Church in Rowland with the Rev. Crafton Chavis and the Rev. Scott Hammonds officiating. The family will gather at her home at 3076 Westminster Road in Lumberton.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.