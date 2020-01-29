SONNY FLOYD

FAYETTEVILLE — Sonny Floyd was born Jan. 18, 1929, to Soggie Winslow and Caroline Graham Nye Floyd in Fairmont.

He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

He was loved and adored by all his family and friends.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Village Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Private graveside services with family will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pages Chapel Cemetery in Fairmont.

Sonny is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Ruth Floyd; granddaughter, Rachael Ann Floyd; daughters-in-law, Patricia Roberts Floyd and Mary Eleanor Williams Floyd; and sisters, March Ray Riddle and Elgie Smith.

He is survived by his sons, Hennard Stephen Floyd Jr. and Gregory Winslow Floyd; grandchildren, Christina Elizabeth Floyd; Kathryn Moore and husband, Graham; Jonathan Winslow Floyd and wife, Kelly; Laura Anne Floyd; Christopher Gregory Floyd; and Nathan Winslow Floyd; and great-grandsons, Oliver Winslow Floyd and Eli Everett Floyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Blessing, 1337 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, N.C. 28301 or Village Baptist Church, 906 S. McPherson Church Road, Fayetteville, N.C. 28303.

Arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.

Online Condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com.