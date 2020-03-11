STANLEY HUNT

ROWLAND — Mr. Stanley Hunt, 67, of 210 Farrell Road, Rowland, was born Feb. 25, 1953, and departed this life on March 9, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his late wife, Connie Hunt; a son, Stanley Hunt Jr.; and a granddaughter, Jersei Jacobs.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Miss Joann Hunt (Brandan), and Areasa Hunt (Justin); four granddaughters, McKayla, Kaylee, Shania and Ava; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pembroke Assembly of God.

The family will receive friends Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.