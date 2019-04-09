STEPHEN "STEVE" MARSH SHOOK

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Stephen "Steve" Marsh Shook, of Red Springs, was born on Jan. 11, 1961, in Robeson County, to the late Allen Marsh Shook and Grace Shook, and departed this life at his home surrounded by his family on April 8, 2019, completing his journey of 58 years.

The funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Red Springs with the Pastor Brad Boberg officiating. Burial will follow in Alloway Cemetery.

Mr. Shook, affectionately known as Steve, was known as a hard worker and a gracious giver. His love for farming, eating good food and enjoyment of life was evident to all who knew him. He wore many hats that included being a business owner of S & S Custom Work, being a member of Red Springs Rescue for several years and piloting as a hobby. In his spare time he enjoyed going to the ocean. He had a big heart and more than anything he loved his family beyond measure.

Mr. Shook leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 30 years, Pat Shook of the home; three daughters, Jordan Shook of Charleston, S.C., Jennifer Martin and husband, Kevin, of Red Springs, and Amy Ratley and husband, Dave, of Laurinburg; his mother, Grace Shook of Red Springs; a brother, David Shook and wife, Laura, of Red Springs; a sister, Julie Shook and husband, Kirk, of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Merideth Martin, Nick Martin, Alex Ratley, and Addison Ratley; as well as hosts of nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Red Springs.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.