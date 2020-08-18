STEPHEN WAYNE DIAL

LUMBERTON — Mr. Stephen Wayne Dial, of Lumberton, 54, was born on July 30, 1966, in Baltimore, Maryland, and departed this life on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lettie Roy Dial and Sally Mae Locklear.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Alice McNeill Dial; son, Dustin Wayne Dial (Tina); grandson, Elijah Wayne Dial; brother, Belton Locklear (Sandy); sister, Sallie Dial; and a host of family and friends.

Stephen was a strong, kind and loving person with a heart of gold who would go above and beyond for those in need. He adored his wife and son, loved bonding with his grandson and enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Lumbee Memorial Gardens, 774 Moss Neck Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28360.