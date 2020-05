Or Copy this URL to Share

PATE SHANNON — Steve Austin Pate "AuDi," of Shannon, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A walk-through will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, located at 812 S. Main St. in Red Springs. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home.



