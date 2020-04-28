Steve Columbus Morton Jr.

STEVE COLUMBUS MORTON JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Steve Columbus Morton Jr., 81, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born in Scotland County on Aug. 4, 1938, to the late Steve Columbus Morton Sr. and the late Ruby Walters Morton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later employed as a security officer for Nash Finch Co.

He is survived by his children, Jerome Morton and wife, Stephanie, of Lumberton, and Clarissa Woodman and husband, Tommy, of Lumberton; five grandchildren, Brooke Morton, Travis Morton and wife Jessica, Stephanie Smith and husband J.B., Cara Woodman, and Tommy Ray "T.R." Woodman; two great-grandchildren, Christopher Novinski and Jase Smith; one step-granddaughter, Haley Ross; three brothers: Kenny Morton, Jimmy Morton, and Eddie Morton; and three sisters, Mary Alice Paul, Joyce Caulder, and Lucy Smith.

A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton, N.C., with Pastor Bob Jordan officiating.

