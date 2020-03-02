STEWART KENNETH "KENNY" LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Stewart Kenneth "Kenny" Locklear, 68, of Lumberton, transitioned from his earthly body to his heavenly home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

He was born on July 7, 1951, in Robeson County.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Ada Belle Locklear; and his sister, Patsy Hammonds.

He is survived by his daughters, Kena Locklear Freeman (Jamie) of Lumberton, and Ashleigh Locklear Clark (Charles) of Lumberton, and their mother, Betty Locklear of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Noah Freeman, Kenleigh Freeman, and Channing Clark; a sister, Resa Hammonds (J.W.) of Lumberton; three brothers, James A. Locklear (Vernell), Milton Locklear (Athelia), and Johnny Locklear (Wanda), all of Lumberton; several nieces, and nephews; a special friend, Helen Hendren; and a host of other family members, and friends.

Kenny was a huge Carolina Tar Heel basketball fan. He worked a long career in construction, where he served as an electrician and met many lifelong friends. He enjoyed riding and sightseeing. He also loved attending church and his church family.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Life Church with Rev. Tim Williford Jr. and Rev. Mitchell Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in Robeson Memorial Park

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home of Lumberton.