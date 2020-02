STRAWDIE LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Strawdie Locklear, 99, of N.C. 72 West, died Feb. 27, 2020, at Southeastern Health.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Sandy Plains United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday before funeral services at Sandy Plains United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.