CUMMINGS LUMBERTON — Stuart W. Cummings, 56, of 71 Fawn Trail, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Floyd Memory Gardens on Old Whiteville Road with Rev. Bobby Deal, Rev. Donald Oxendine and Rev. Ron Barnes officiating. Revels Funeral Home.



