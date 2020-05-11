STUART WAYNE CUMMINGSLUMBERTON — Mr. Stuart Wayne Cummings, 56, of 71 Fawn Trail, Lumberton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Stuart was born Aug. 1, 1963, in Robeson County. He was a God-fearing, strong father, brother and faithful friend. He was humble, kind and enjoyed helping others. He loved the Lord and had work ethics like no other. He was the type of father that few have, but many seek. Stuart loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally. Throughout conversations with many different people, Stuart always expressed how proud he was of his children and grandchildren. During free time, Stuart loved watching Animal Planet and cooking shows. He is preceded in death by his father, Hartford Cummings; his mother, Bernice D. Cummings; and a brother, Alvery R. Cummings. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Lakayla Cummings-Locklear (Philip); a son, Austin W. Cummings (Brittany); and his grandchildren, Tionna Otten, Isabella Locklear and Tyler Locklear. He leaves behind six brothers, Melvin Cummings (Janice), Welbert Cummings (Mary), William Cummings (Deanna), Hanford Cummings (Lorrie), Hartford Cummings (Debbie), and Harley Dean Cummings (Rose); with two sisters, Regina Ransome and Denise Bird (Kenneth). He leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday at Floyd Memory Gardens with Rev. Bobby Deal, Rev. Ron Barnes and Rev. Donald Oxendine officiating. Arrangements were by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store